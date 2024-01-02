‘Jualan Kasih Johor’ at 29 locations state-wide from Sunday

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government, in collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA), will implement the ‘Jualan Kasih Johor’ (KASIH) programme at 29 locations state-wide from Sunday.

State Agriculture, Agro-Based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the programme involving more than 300 agro-entrepreneurs is expected to benefit 140,000 residents with an allocation of RM1.2 million.

Among the commodities given priority ahead of the Chinese New Year are chicken, fish, seafood, eggs, and cooking oil, in addition to price support through the Agro Madani sales programme for vegetables and fruits.

“We are always committed to helping reduce the cost of living for the people, including the implementation of KASIH through price support or discounted prices for selected food commodities, especially during festive seasons, in line with the announcement by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in the Johor Budget 2024.

“Therefore, all Johoreans, especially the Chinese community, are invited to attend to enliven the KASIH programme and get these food items at very special prices,” he said in a statement today.

Zahari said the six-day programme, involving selected locations in 10 districts, would be officiated by Onn Hafiz on Feb 7 (Wednesday) at the Taman Johor Rukun Tetangga Centre here. -Bernama