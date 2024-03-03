JWP will provide details on MADANI housing scheme for KL - Zaliha

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Department (JWP) will provide details on the MADANI Housing Scheme on Malay reserve land around Kuala Lumpur, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr. Zaliha Mustafa.

In a statement here today, she said JWP welcomes the initiative announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the closing ceremony of the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 yesterday.

Yesterday, Anwar announced that the MADANI Housing Scheme will be established to develop 2,500 affordable housing units on Malay reserve land at an expedited rate to ensure the well-being of the community in urban areas.

Zaliha stated that the implementation of projects and initiatives under the supervision of JWP and relevant agencies, especially Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Putrajaya Corporation, and Labuan Corporation, will be aligned with the three KEB 2024 resolutions to strengthen Bumiputera development and progress.

She said through these resolutions, the Bumiputera community, particularly in the Federal Territories, will be able to improve their socio-economic status towards a better future.

The three resolutions are strengthening the country’s economic pillars, enhancing governance and institutional harmony, and upholding social justice.

In addition, Zaliha said that JWP will also collaborate with relevant ministries and agencies to train as many Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trainees among the hardcore poor, particularly Bumiputera, to enable them to receive job offers matching their skills, as desired by the Prime Minister.

She said this initiative will be aligned under the Human Capital Development Programme (PUJI) through the Upaya @ PUJI initiative, especially in providing exit programmes for vulnerable groups.

Zaliha added that JWP will facilitate any parties interested in collaborating to realise the resolutions and initiatives outlined in KEB 2024 related to the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, in line with the “whole of nation” approach outlined in the Federal Territories Blueprint Action Plan.

She expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for announcing diverse funding and initiatives for the advancement of Bumiputera, particularly Bumiputera residents in all three Federal Territories, and pledged support for the aspirations of KEB. - Bernama