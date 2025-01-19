PETALING JAYA: The assault of a disabled man at Pasar Pagi, Padang Astaka in Kemaman on January 17 was revealed through a Facebook post by Engku Fadzli, a former schoolmate of the victim, known as Paijang.

Engku described Paijang as a well-known student at SMKA Sheikh Abdul Malek (SHAMS), noting that after SPM, he was diagnosed with a mental disorder, which caused his condition to fluctuate over time.

“The condition was unstable, with periods when he was fine and others when he wasn’t,” Engku wrote in a post dated January 18.

The incident reportedly began when Paijang’s motorcycle collided with a fried noodle stall at the market.

Engku shared that Paijang claimed someone hit his motorbike, causing the crash, and many social media comments supported claims that his motorcycle was kicked before the collision.

Video footage captured the escalation of the assault, where in one recording, a bystander in a black shirt attempted to intervene and warned others of Paijang’s condition.

“If you hit someone who is unwell, you’re unwell too,“ the man was heard saying.

Further footage showed Paijang being dragged by a group, with one man punching him after he apologised, followed by another punch from a man in a black raincoat.

Additional footage showed Paijang attempting to wash his face in the rain after requesting for mineral water, only to be kicked by another man in red.

Engku added that the SHAMS Class of ‘95 alumni group, which stays in touch via a WhatsApp group, verified the incident with Paijang’s brother.

“His friends are doing everything they can to support him, including legal, health, and welfare assistance,“ Engku stated.

The group has since launched a donation drive to support the affected stall owner, hoping to resolve the matter amicably.

Paijang’s former classmate described him as someone who, despite his condition, had never been violent, though he could occasionally be loud and rude.

Following the incident, Acting Kemaman police chief DSP Wan Muhammad Wan Ja’afar, confirmed that three suspects, aged between 18 and 60, were detained at 8pm last night to assist in investigations.

The suspects are being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

