K9 dogs join search for man feared drown at Batu Buruk beach

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today deployed tracker dogs from the K9 unit to locate a man feared to have drowned while holidaying with his family at Batu Buruk beach here yesterday.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said that two dogs took part in the search and rescue operation to find the missing victim, Zulkarnain Mohamed Zubir, 44, along the coastal area.

She said the rescue efforts, which entered the second day, involved 64 personnel from various security agencies.

“The search along the coastal area has been expanded to a five-kilometre stretch from the incident location to the Kuala Ibai estuary.

“Ground patrols have been ongoing since yesterday morning while diving operations had to be suspended at 6 pm yesterday due to bad weather conditions and high waves,” she said when met by reporters today.

The operation also received support from the JBPM Subang Air Base unit, which arrived at 10 am.

She also said drone units from the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and JBPM headquarters in Kuala Lumpur arrived this morning to monitor specific locations with their equipment.

“We have also contacted the headquarters to request assistance from the Marang Fire and Rescue Station to patrol the Pantai Pandak area and expand our search efforts,” she said.

Zulkarnain, from Kuala Lumpur, is believed to have been swept away by strong currents. - Bernama