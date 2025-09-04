MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm, heavy rain warning for nine states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across several areas in nine states until 1 am tomorrow (April 10).

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected areas include the entire state of Perlis; Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, and Padang Terap in Kedah; as well as Kinta and Kampar in Perak.

In Pahang, the areas involved include Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Rompin.

Several areas in Negeri Sembilan, including Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, and Tampin, as well as Jasin in Melaka and Tangkak in Johor, are expected to experience similar weather conditions.

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Kapit (Belaga) and Miri, covering Beluru, Telang Usan and Marudi.

The affected areas in Sabah are the Interior (Sipitang, Tenom, Beaufort, Nabawan and Keningau) and the West Coast (Papar).