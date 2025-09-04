JOHOR BAHRU: Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, called upon the people not to forget those facing hardship during the Aidilfitri celebration.

“Many of us are very fortunate to be able to celebrate Aidilfitri with joy and happiness, but let us not forget those who do not have enough food and drink.

“Social media has enabled us to swiftly learn of what is happening around us. Therefore, we should be mindful of the conflicts and suffering experienced by people in other parts of the world,” Her Majesty said in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook page.

The Queen said this during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) international students at its Johor Bahru campus today.

Her Majesty also urged Malaysians to warmly welcome international students and embrace them as part of the UTM family.

“As someone who once studied abroad, I truly understand the feelings of loneliness and isolation that come with being far from one’s family. Today’s event is part of my effort to celebrate and share the joy of Aidilfitri with them,” Her Majesty said.

Also in attendance were Che Puan Mahkota Khaleeda of Johor, who is also UTM Pro-Chancellor and Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim.

A total of 120 international students from various countries were invited to the event, which was held at the Banquet Hall of UTM’s Sultan Ibrahim Chancellery Building.