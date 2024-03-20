KADA to conduct cloud seeding if hot spell persists till April

BACHOK: The Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) will carry out a cloud seeding operation to safeguard padi crops in its supervised area should the ongoing hot spell continue until mid-April.

Its chairman Muhammad Husin said the operation would be executed in collaboration with the Malaysian Meteorological Department and prioritise areas that lack water sources.

He said KADA has identified around 3,000 hectares of padi fields in the northern part of Kota Bharu and another 2,500 hectares in the southern part, including Ketereh and Kadok.

“These areas heavily rely on the Kemubu water source, which is currently incapable of supporting irrigation due to the hot weather,” he told reporters after visiting padi fields in Kampung Alor Bakat today, which received KADA water pumps last week.

He said about 34 per cent of the total 26,833 hectares of padi fields under KADA were expected to be affected by the hot spell, including 9,180 hectares in the northern and southern parts of Kota Bharu.

According to Muhammad, this situation could impact the rice production for the second planting season in 2023, which is expected to decrease by up to 25 per cent compared to the 212,000 metric tonnes harvested during the first season, if the current temperature remains at 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

“KADA is taking various proactive measures, including providing water pumps, tapping into alternative water sources and constructing tube wells in the affected areas to minimise losses to farmers,” he said.

He added that KADA is in the process of completing the third water pumping station, which is slated for completion in June of next year and is expected to supply water to 160,000 hectares of its padi fields. -Bernama