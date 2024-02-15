Kampung Jerai residents want sand mining activities to stop

SUNGAI PETANI: Residents in Kampung Jerai, Bukit Selambau near here have raised concern over the sand mining project in their village which they claim threatens their safety and affects the environment.

Abd Rais Lah Omar, 54, who claims to be a representative of a group of residents in the village, said the location of the entrance and exit route to the project site which is close to the residents’ homes, makes the living conditions in the area unhealthy due to the dust pollution.

“The safety and health of residents in the area near the project site is affected, especially those residing in Lot 321 and 3164.

“The sand mining area has widened with its distance to the nearest house only about 30 metres away,” he told reporters when met at the site of the sand mining project here.

He said owners of land located near the project site had also complained of the depreciating value of their property due to the mining activity there.

“We hope that this protest will attract the attention of the authorities to carry out a comprehensive investigation regarding the matter and hopefully to cease issuing licence for sand mining in the area,” he said.

A resident, Siti Ramlah Husin, 63, said she was born and had been living in the village since, but was now worried about the sand mining activity as it was getting closer to her home.

“My fear is not only about the erosion that it may cause, but also the noise pollution. My mother is old and has poor vision. The noise affects her,” she added.

Another resident, Abdul Hadi Ahmad, 39, said his concern is about the children playing near the sand mining areas.

“Even in the middle of the night, trucks are going in and out. If possible, close this sand quarry because it is close to houses,” he said. - Bernama