KBS Grant: Perak govt to engage with MBI, Perak FC soon

IPOH: The Perak government will hold discussions soon with the Ipoh City Council (MBI) and Perak FC regarding the grant offer from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to upgrade the drainage system and install new turf at the Perak Stadium pitch.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the discussions would take place soon to ensure that the planned upgrade would be a win-win situation for both parties.

“The Perak Stadium is owned by MBI, while the Perak FC team competing in the Super League is owned by a different entity, and we want to sit together to ensure that this upgrade satisfies everyone to avoid any arising issues.

“We want all parties to give their opinions because Perak FC, as the main user, has its own needs and aspirations to ensure that the Perak Stadium has a better quality pitch,“ he said at a press conference last night.

He said this after watching the 2023 XOX Cup Final between the Kinta Utarat team (SMK Anderson) and Sekolah Sukan Negeri (SSN) Perak (SMK Gunung Rapat) at the Perak Football Complex, Chepor.

Meanwhile, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Perak FC, Bobie Farid Shamsudin stated that the primary focus of the KBS grant was the replacement of the pitch drainage system to function optimally.

He also suggested the use of Bermuda grass, which is slightly cheaper in maintenance costs, as seen in the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Terengganu.

Previously, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad had said that the state government is ready to accept the KBS grant as part of the ministry’s efforts to provide better quality pitches to ensure the sustainability of the Malaysian League.

Prior to that, KBS, through its Minister, Hannah Yeoh, was reported to have offered RM7 million in grants to improve the quality of pitches in each state’s stadium in preparation for the 2024/2025 Malaysian League season.

A grant of RM500,000 was offered to all 14 states, including the Federal Territories, for upgrading drainage systems, with a cost of RM300,000, and an additional RM200,000 for planting new turf. Tunku Mahkota Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, also announced a financial aid of RM300,000 per year for pitch maintenance upgrades through the KBS grant.

Meantime, SSN Perak, represented by SMK Gunung Rapat, were crowned the champion of the first edition of the XOX Cup 2023 after defeating SMK Anderson, representing Kinta Utara, 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Batang Padang team (SMK Air Kuning) secured third place after defeating Hulu Perak (SMK Sultan Idris Shah II, Gerik) 3-1, also decided by a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.-Bernama