KDN getting accurate picture on three NGO leaders listed on TSC

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) is seeking an accurate picture and will check the facts related to the three leaders of Islamic non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Malaysia who are listed in the United States’ Terrorist Screening Centre (TSC) by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said he had contacted Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain regarding the matter.

“I only found out about the matter two days ago and have already contacted the Inspector-General of Police to get an accurate picture. What we know is that the FBI made a request related to that matter, so we have to check the exact facts first.

“I am not ready to give false or unclear facts,“ he told a press conference after opening the Shaftbury Passport Office here today.

It was reported that the Foreign Ministry had instructed for the three individuals on the list to no longer be involved with Ops Ihsan, which oversees the delivery of humanitarian aid from Malaysia to the people of Palestine in Gaza.

Ops Ihsan secretariat chairman Jismi Johari previously confirmed the validity of the notification letter he received from the Foreign Ministry. - Bernama