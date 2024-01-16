Kedah MB applies to transfer sedition case to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix), who is facing two sedition charges, has applied to transfer his case from the Selayang Sessions Court to the Shah Alam High Court.

Lawyer Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, representing Muhammad Sanusi, said the application was filed yesterday (Jan 15) and was submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers today.

“The management of the case at the Shah Alam High Court is set for Jan 24,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, Awang Armadajaya said through a letter, the defence had also applied to postpone the trial of the case which was supposed to start on Jan 18 at the Selayang Sessions Court and the court through a letter sent to the defence agreed for the trial to be vacated and the proceedings to be replaced with the mention of the case.

“The Menteri Besar (Muhammad Sanusi) will be abroad for an official visit. The court also allowed the defence application to exclude the presence of the Menteri Besar at the Jan 18 mention date,“ said the lawyer.

Muhammad Sanusi was charged with uttering seditious words regarding the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government during a political talk last July.

The Jeneri assemblyman was accused of committing both offences at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11 pm on July 11.

Both charges were framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Section 4(1) of the same law, which provide a maximum fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if convicted. -Bernama