Kedah rice mill fined RM12,000 over two offences related to rice trading

ALOR SETAR: A rice miller in Kota Sarang Semut here was fined RM12,000 by the Yan Magistrate’s Court last Monday after pleading guilty to two offences, including selling broken rice to an unlicensed party.

According to a statement from the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM), Kilang Beras Seng Wor Sdn Bhd was also fined for a discrepancy between the recorded quantity of broken rice and the physical stock in its possession.

“On Oct 7, 2023, the Special Integrated Task Force on White Rice Operations Enforcement (OP BPT) through the Kedah Padi and Rice Regulatory Division (KPB) inspected the rice stock at Kilang Beras Seng Wor Sdn Bhd business premises in Kota Sarang Semut, Alor Setar.

“The enforcement action was carried out following a public tip-off. The inspection found that the factory had sold five sacks of broken rice weighing 250 kg to an unlicensed party on Sept 24, 2023.

“The inspection also revealed that there was a discrepancy between the quantity of broken rice in the company’s possession and the stock record statement provided. As a result, the Kedah State KPB seized 10,593.70kg of broken rice,” according to the statement.

The rice miller was charged under Regulation 9(1)(b) of the Control of Padi and Rice (Licensing of Wholesalers and Retailers) Regulations 1996 [PU(A) 624] and Section 8(2) of the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 [Act 522].

“The court imposed fines of RM7,000 for the first charge and RM5,000 for the second charge on Kilang Beras Seng Wor Sdn Bhd, and the seized items worth RM25,000 will be directed to government revenue,” said the statement.

KPKM reminded rice millers, wholesalers, and retailers as licence holders to adhere to the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994.

“Stern action will be taken against licence holders who fail to comply with the laws,” it said. - Bernama