Keeping classical Indian songs, music alive

KUALA LUMPUR: In 2010, ethnic Indians comprised 7.3% of the total population, a figure that dwindled to 6.7% by 2020 and stood at only 6.6% as of July 2023.

The demographic shift could be attributed primarily to declining fertility rates among Malaysian Indian families and migration abroad for better opportunities.

As a result, the practice of Indian culture and traditions has also suffered to some degree.

But all is not lost, thanks to classical Indian song and music practitioners such as award-winning Preetha Prasad, who is organising the Venunadham – A Jugalbandhi Concert on March 15, together with PR Events and Thrive Talent Tank.

Jugalbandhi means “entwined twins” and features two solo artistes in a classical Indian music genre.

The event, which will be held at the Shantanand Auditorium at the Temple of Fine Arts (TFA) in Brickfields at 7pm, will also feature Carnatic flautist Dr B. Vijaygopal, M. Karthikeyan on the nadhaswaram, mridangist Vijay Natesan and ghatam artiste Krishnaswamy Sankararaman.

Preetha, who originally hailed from Palakkad in Kerala, India has been living in the country for about 30 years. Married to a Malaysian, she spent her early years in Bangalore studying under renowned vocalist Seetha Rajan and was mentored in devotional music by T. V. Hariharan.

“After I arrived in Kuala Lumpur in 1990, I performed on radio and television, and sang in numerous music albums, commercials and Tamil films such as Anushtaana, Sughamaai Subbulakshmi and Unakkaagaththaane.

“I also taught vocals at TFA and another music centre with music composer Vijayanathan Dhaharasen, popularly known as Jay, apart from participating in numerous stage performances.”

Preetha has also been a judge on Astro-sponsored reality shows, including Big Stage Tamil Season 2, which is ongoing, and has won the Anugerah Industri Muzik Award 2013 for best female vocalist under the Indian music category.

Her melodious voice can be heard as she chants the Lalitha Navarathinamalai each morning and evening on Astro Vaanavil.

Now, she wants to set the bar higher by sustaining an awareness among Malaysians, especially the underprivileged Indian community, about the importance of experiencing classical music.

“Classical music is the basis for all genres of Indian music. A reasonable understanding of the art will enhance knowledge as well as improve the quality of Malaysian Indian music moving forward.

“This is only possible by exposing music students and the community as a whole to performances by top artistes in the realm of Indian classical music.”

Preetha said workshops will soon be organised by established musicians for teachers and students of Indian classical music.

This will provide them direct access to the artists and raise their self-confidence, apart from helping to clarify various points regarding the art.

She also wants to promote Malaysia as a world centre for Indian classical art.

“This is not so far-fetched. We have excellent classical Indian musicians and vocalists in Malaysia. But what is lacking are avenues for them to perform and reach the public.

“As awareness is created through the workshops and concerts, more people will come to appreciate Indian classical music, which is universal and has a growing following in Asia and the West.”

Those who wish to attend the Venunadham – A Jugalbandhi Concert may send a WhatsApp text to 018-945 2911 for invitations.