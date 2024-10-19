KKM has already issued RM24.5m in fines for smoking offences this year - Dzulkefly

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Health (KKM) has issued a total of 98,054 notices amounting to RM24.5 million in fines over the past nine months for smoking-related offences in prohibited areas.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the figure represented an increase compared to last year, which saw 96,127 notices issued, totalling RM24 million in fines.

“This data proves that we are serious about enforcing the law. Claims that KKM personnel no longer enforce the smoking ban are false...our enforcers regularly carry out operations every day,“ he told reporters.

He said this after launching the Clean Premises, Smoke-Free (Bebas) Walkabout Programme and the 2024 Mega Integrated Enforcement Operation on the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) at the national level here today.

Dzulkefly added that if the enforcement of Regulation 11 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations (PPKHT) 2004 continued until the end of 2024, the ministry expected to issue over 130,000 notices, amounting to RM32 million in fines.

However, the tobacco control regulations under PPKHT have now been replaced by Act 852.

When asked if enforcement officers face threats during operations, Dzulkefly acknowledged that such incidents have occurred but were managed effectively.

Meanwhile, KKM, in a statement, said that the Mega Integrated Operation at the state level, which began on Oct 11, aims to curb the sale, purchase, and use of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, especially among minors.

KKM also urged all ministries, agencies, professional bodies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), traders’ associations, and the entire MADANI community to create a smoke-free environment by enforcing Act 852 and other related laws.

The Mega Integrated Operation is the first of its kind, involving collaboration with various other ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, and the Royal Malaysia Police.