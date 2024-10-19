Gaza reconstruction could take 80 years due to unprecedented destruction: UN

AMMAN: United Nations (UN) housing expert Balakrishnan Rajagopal has stated that Gaza’s reconstruction could take 80 years if Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression on the enclave, Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) reported.

According to the official UN website, Rajagopal, the independent UN investigator monitoring the right to adequate housing, reported that by January 2024, between 60 and 70 per cent of homes in Gaza had been destroyed, with the northern region facing an even higher destruction rate of 82 per cent.

He emphasised that the situation has worsened significantly, especially in northern Gaza, where destruction is nearing 100 per cent.

A recent report from the United Nations Development Program estimated that by May, over 39 million tonnes of debris were present in Gaza. This rubble is mixed with unexploded ordnance, toxic waste, asbestos from collapsed buildings, and other materials.

Rajagopal warned that groundwater and soil contamination has reached a catastrophic level, raising concerns about whether these issues can be addressed in time.

He noted that Gaza has experienced an unprecedented wave of destruction since October 7, 2023.

When asked about the timeline for rebuilding Gaza, he emphasised the need to first clear the debris, secure funding, and most importantly, that reconstruction cannot begin until the aggression ends.

Rajagopal held Israel responsible for imposing restrictions on building materials and equipment, claiming they have dual-use purposes. He highlighted that after the 2014 war in Gaza, fewer than a thousand homes were constructed each year.

- Bernama, WAFA