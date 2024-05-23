PETALING JAYA: The Kelana Jaya LRT line was experiencing delays in today morning following switch related issues, frustrating commuters along its route.

RapidKL had announced on their social media page at 7.21am that its train service is experiencing delays due to a switch issue and the trains were being driven manually between Kelana Jaya to Taman Bahagia station.

Frustrated passengers took to RapidKL’s comment section to vent about the issue.

“RM50 plus to my work place. Took train at 7.30am from Putra Heights and still at USJ7.

“Nearly two hours for only seven stations ? Awesome service.

“Should have informed earlier so we can find for alternate transportation,” commented Faceboook user Nithiashini.

RapidKL has since released an update at 9.24am that the switch problem had since been resolved.

RapidKL also apologised for the inconvenience caused to commuters.