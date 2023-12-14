Kelantan floods: Four teenagers rescued by firemen

MACHANG: Four 16-year-old teenagers were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) after being swept away in swirling flood waters near Kampung Mengketil here today.

Operations commander Mokhtar Che Mah said a team of eight personnel from the Machang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) led by him was dispatched to the scene after the Operations Centre received a distress call at 4.18 pm.

“When we arrived, the four teenage boys been swept away by flood waters and got stuck in a tree 150 metres away. Operations personnel then rigged ropes and managed to rescue all the four boys,” he said.

He said the survivors were then handed over to police with the rescue operation ending at 5.51 pm. -Bernama