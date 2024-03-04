Kelantan government allocates an additional RM100,000 to dig wells

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan state government has approved an additional RM100,000 to dig wells that can help save the crops of farmers, especially those involved in paddy planting.

State Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin (pix) said the state government had earlier approved an allocation of RM200,000 to help farmers aftfected by the hot and dry spell,“ he said.

Dr Izani who was speaking to reporters during a press conference held at the Kelantan State secretary’s office in Kota Darulnaim, here today also advised everyone in the state to be prudent when using water during this hot spell.

On March 29, the Kemubu Agricultural Development Board (Kada) had estimated about 5,000 hectares of paddy fields involving 40,000 metric tonnes of paddy would be affected by the hot weather and dry spell.

It’s chairman Muhammad Hussin was reported as saying the areas affected are very dry, resulting in farmers suffering heavily after crops are damaged. -Bernama