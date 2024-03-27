KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has expressed hope that the state government will receive a higher amount of ‘wang ihsan’ (compassionate payment) this year in comparison to last year’s amount.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud stated that Kelantan received a compassionate payment of RM218 million which was given in April and December last year.

Following that, he said, his party hopes that the disbursement of assistance funds from the Federal government for this year will also be made next month, as reported by Harian Metro.

“In conjunction with this holy month of Ramadan, we hope and pray that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will consider giving us more payment this year.”

The total ‘wang ihsan’ payment to Kelantan for the year 2023 amounted to RM217.96 million.

The “wang ihsan” is a payment made for petroleum produced off the coast of Kelantan and Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Nassuruddin hopes that the federal government will distribute allocations fairly as stated by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Ismail, who expressed hope that attention and allocations will be distributed fairly to all states in Malaysia for development purposes and so on.

