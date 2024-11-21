10 aerospace-related projects worth over RM500m approved until 2023 - MITI

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 10 investment projects have been approved for the country’s aerospace industry from 2020 to 2023 with an investment value of RM513.4 million, creating more than 700 jobs during this period.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) stated that various strategic initiatives have been outlined to foster a competitive and sustainable aerospace industry, including through the Malaysian Aerospace Industry Master Plan 2030, the Aerospace Industry Framework under the 12th Malaysia Plan, and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

MITI noted that Malaysian aerospace companies have successfully secured new aerospace manufacturing work packages valued at RM5.7 billion within two years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Additionally, the ministry highlighted that this positive development is supported by ongoing expansion projects in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) sector, valued at over RM600 million, which have entered the implementation phase.

MITI said this in a written reply on the parliament website today to a query from Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN-Langkawi) regarding steps to strengthen local aerospace players in the MRO sector amid competition from entrants like SIA Engineering Company Ltd.

The ministry also noted that the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority have established strategic collaborations with original equipment manufacturers and Tier-1 suppliers to strengthen the local value chain, through seminars, forums and ongoing business matching sessions.

“As an example, the MyAERO Talent Johor programme at SMK Kota Masai 2 in Johor aims to inspire interest among the younger generation in pursuing careers in the aerospace field,” the ministry said.