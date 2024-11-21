COP29: Participation advances Malaysia’s net-zero emissions goal - Nik Nazmi

BAKU: Malaysia’s participation at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) has significantly advanced its net-zero emissions goal, said Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said through robust collaborations and strategic partnerships, the country has unlocked several innovative initiatives and substantial investments to enable Malaysia to leap forward towards becoming a net-zero nation.

“We are eager to build on this momentum, with signings among key players such as upcoming initiatives, like the establishment of Carbon Market Associations, the partnership between BoomGrow and Azerbaijan, as well as the Memorandums of Cooperation (MoCs) between Malaysia’s Johor state and Japan’s Saitama city, and Citaglobal Bhd’s Framework Agreement with the Port of Baku,“ he said at the Malaysia Pavilion closing ceremony, here today.

Nik Nazmi said the Malaysia Pavilion themed “Shift for Sustainability – Climate Action Now!” welcomed over 1,400 visitors from across the globe, each having the opportunity to engage with in-depth presentations, expert-led discussions, and insightful showcases on clean energy innovations, reflecting Malaysia’s dedication to fostering global collaboration in climate action.

“Reflecting a strong desire to advance sustainable practices and foster international collaboration, the involvement of over 80 leading Malaysian organisations reinforces our collective dedication to position Malaysia at the forefront of the global transition to renewable energy,“ he said.

The minister noted that COP29 was more than a conference, it was the launch of a sustained effort to advance ASEAN’s collective climate resilience, energy transition, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

“It is a truly remarkable point for transboundary collaboration and collective climate action, allowing us to set the tone for unified, cross-border collaboration for further progress and development on this front, promoting shared responsibilities and actionable steps toward our climate goals,“ he said.

He said the Malaysia Pavilion theme strongly resonated with Malaysia’s upcoming leadership role as the Chair of ASEAN in 2025, as the country further positioned the nation as a regional leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“We recognise that we are part of a global family and that all must contribute to its safety. We have reiterated our commitment to environmental sustainability across the region and will propose a motion on environmental sustainability, focusing on reducing plastic waste ahead of our ASEAN Chairmanship next year,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi said Malaysia is on the right track of setting the right precedent in driving significant collaboration, advocating for collective action, and shared responsibilities in achieving our ambitious climate action goals.

“Guided by the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, emissions reduction through carbon market mechanisms is gaining traction in ASEAN,“ he said.

Furthermore, Nik Nazmi said from the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), Global Goal on Adaptation and the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, Malaysia have and will continue to advocate for a balanced approach to finance, adaptation and loss and damage mechanisms, with regional cooperation through ASEAN being a key pillar.

“Prioritising the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, among other global climate initiatives, we look forward to leading initiatives that amplify our shared voice in global climate solutions, providing a critical opportunity to drive regional efforts on climate, economic cooperation, and environmental security,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi said although the Malaysia Pavilion is closing, the collaboration, innovation, and exchange that have been forged in COP29 will continue to unfold beyond.

“I hope we leave Baku not only with new allies and connections and knowledge but also with a stronger resolve as well as hope that we can still win this war against climate change.

“I look forward to seeing each of you in Brazil next year (COP30). Together, let us keep moving forward to ensure that Malaysia not only meets its climate commitments but also sets an inspiring example on the global stage,“ he said.

Nik Nazmi also extended his gratitude to all those who have contributed to COP29 - from policymakers and state governments to industry leaders and community advocates.

Malaysia’s participation in COP29 from Nov 11 to 22 at the Baku Stadium aims to strengthen its commitment to a green economy, as outlined in the Budget 2025.

Nik Nazmi led a delegation of 200 Malaysians to the event, the Malaysia Pavilion is a collaboration between the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry and Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation as the implementing agency.

The Malaysian Pavilion at COP29 has been a dynamic platform, hosting panel discussions and featuring insights from more than 170 speakers, panelists, and moderators.