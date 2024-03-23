Kelantan Immigration, JPJ detain 74 illegal immigrants in integrated op

GUA MUSANG: The Kelantan Immigration Department, in collaboration with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), apprehended 74 undocumented immigrants at the JPJ Enforcement Station in Gua Musang between 10.30 last night and 3.30 am today.

State director, Mohd Faizal Shamsudin, stated that the detainees comprised 34 Bangladeshis, 18 Myanmar nationals, seven Indonesians, seven Indian nationals, two Filipinos, and one Cambodian.

During an early morning press conference, he explained that the immigrants, ranging from their twenties to their sixties, were found in violation of various offenses such as overstaying, lacking travel documents, and possessing no valid entry permits for Malaysia.

He added that a private Proton Exora car was also seized, and three out of its four Pakistani passengers were detained.

“The department will persist with these operations until we observe a noticeable improvement in records and a decrease in the number of immigrants moving freely,“ he remarked, highlighting that the operation comprised 35 immigration officers assisted by 12 JPJ members.

Mohd Faizal encouraged the public to promptly report any information about the presence of immigrants in their local areas directly to nearby immigration offices.