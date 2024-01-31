Kelantan JKDM seizes almost RM100,000 worth of frozen chicken

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) of Kelantan seized 13,350 kilogrammes (kg) of frozen chicken worth almost RM100,000, including taxes, yesterday.

Kelantan JKDM director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the meat was found in two lorries left in front of a house in Kampung Pulau Tebu at 8 am yesterday.

“Based on our two-week intelligence, the meat was brought in from a neighbouring country by boats before being transported using smaller vehicles and loaded onto the lorries,” he told a media conference at the Padang Bongor JKDM office here today.

He added that the total amount of the seizure, including the chickens and lorries, was almost RM180,000 and that investigations are ongoing to identify the owners of the seized goods.

He said frozen chicken is classified as prohibited import items under Item 1, Schedule Three/Part II of the Customs (Prohibition on Imports) Order 2023 and that the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. –Bernama