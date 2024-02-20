Kelantan KPDN thwart diesel, fuel smuggling

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) arrested a man and seized 570 litres of subsidised diesel and 150 litres of subsidised petrol during Ops Pencegahan Ketirisan Barang Kawalan in three separate locations in Tumpat yesterday.

Its director, Azman Ismail (pix) said the operation, which started at 8 am and was carried out together with the Pengkalan Kubor Region Three marine police force detected three smuggling activities of controlled goods, in addition to confiscating two vehicles including a lorry.

“The first raid was on a transit house in Kampung Telaga Lanas, Pengkalan Kubor at noon which netted 150 litres of petrol in the tank of a modified SsangYong Rexton vehicle,“ he said in a statement here today.

“The second raid was at 12.15 pm. Seized were 345 litres of diesel in several jerrycans left in front of a transit house in the same village.”

Meanwhile, he said in the third raid conducted at 4.30 pm in Jalan Kubang Panjang, Pengkalan Kubor, 225 litres of diesel in a Hilux lorry were also seized.

Azman said the seized diesel was filled in several jerrycans which were concealed under cloth to avoid the activity being detected by the authorities.

He said the KPDN also detained the lorry driver, in his 20s, and the three cases are being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“From further investigations conducted, it is believed that the vehicle was filled with the controlled substance repeatedly at several petrol stations around Kota Bharu before being taken to several illegal bases in Tumpat to be smuggled into neighbouring countries,“ he also said.

He added that the operation will continue from time to time to curb smuggling activities while also ensuring that people fully enjoy the government subsidies. -Bernama