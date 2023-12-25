Kelantan police nab 201 individuals, seize drugs worth over RM1.5 mln

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested 201 individuals and seized various drugs worth over RM1.5 million through an integrated operation conducted in the state from Dec 21 until yesterday.

Kelantan deputy police chief DCP Mohd Ali Tamby said that those detained were aged between 18 and 68, and the seized drugs included yaba pills, ganja, methamphetamine, psychotropic pills, Erimin 5 and codeine.

“Two men aged 29 and 36 were among those arrested for possessing 2,000 yaba pills near a food stall at Kampung Pendek Batu 5, Jalan Salor, here around 5 pm yesterday.

“As a result of the arrest, the police raided a house in Kampung Padang Embon, Pasir Mas and found 30,000 more pills,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ali said the seized yaba pills from both raids were estimated to be worth RM197,230.

He said both men tested negative for drugs, but one of them has two previous drug-related records.

“Both the suspects have been remanded until Dec 31 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.–Bernama