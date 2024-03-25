KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan government has assured that the state’s long-standing water supply issues is expected to be completely resolved by 2028.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Water and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Izani Husin said that only 20 per cent of the state is facing water supply issues, contrary to the claims made by various parties, as reported by Berita Harian.

He has urged residents facing water problems to be patient for a little while before it is fully resolved.

“We anticipate that by 2028, Kelantan will have a surplus of water once the water supply issue is completely resolved.

“This is because all the plants currently under construction and improvement will be fully operational by the end of 2027. At the same time, we have identified pipes that need to be replaced, totaling 5,000 km, with an immediate replacement needed for 1,000 km,” he was quoted as saying.

Izani said that they would submit a request to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to expedite the pipe replacement process.

“For now, we are only able to replace 150 km per year, and we will request to appoint more contractors to replace pipes totaling 250 km per year.

“The water issue in Kelantan is not new; it has been ongoing for 30 years, and during this period, various efforts have been made by the state government,“ he said.

