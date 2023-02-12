Kemaman by-election: 12 ‘Op Cantas teams deployed at hotspot areas for smooth polling - Police

CHUKAI: The police have activated 12 Op Cantas teams to ensure a smooth polling day for today’s Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said the team were deployed at several hot spot areas in the parliamentary constituency.

“So far, there is no report of any untoward incident,” he said when observing the voting process at Sekolah Menengah Sultan Ismail here today.

He said a total of 112 traffic policemen were also on duty today to ensure a smooth flow of traffic so that electors could reach their respective voting centre safely.

The by-election witnessed a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, of PAS

The by-election was called following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on Sept 26, which annulled the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th General Election.

Meanwhile, Raja Mohamed Affandi, when met while on his rounds to observe the voting process at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Baru Kerteh here, called on voters to come out early to fulfil their responsibilities to avoid the rain in the afternoon as was the weather forecast.

“The voting process is going smoothly and I congratulate the Election Commission (SPR) for managing it well,“ he said.

Ahmad Samsuri, who was met at the voting centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kerteh said he expected a higher voter turnout of more than 70 per centre which was the target set by the EC.

“Alhamdulillah, the weather is good...despite the forecast of rain and we hope this fine weather will continue until evening,” he added.

According to the EC, 18 per cent of the 141,043 registered voters in the Kemaman parliamentary constituency have exercised their rights as of 10 am today.–Bernama