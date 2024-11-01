Kemas to help disseminate PADU information in Perak

PASIR SALAK: The Perak state government will use the Community Development Department (KEMAS) an one of its agents to play a role in providing understanding to the community regarding the importance of participation in the Central Database Hub (PADU).

States Communications, Multimedia and NGOs Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said to realise this, an engagement session will be held with the agency soon.

“We believe KEMAS has close links to various layers of society and so it can act as one of the agents to disseminate Padu information.

“However, to ensure that the goal is achieved, the engagement session led by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) will give a clear understanding to KEMAS staff before it is disseminated to the community,” he said.

He said this after officiating at the 2023 KEMAS Nursery Appreciation Day of the Kampar parliamentary constituency at the Perak Agricultural Development Corporation (Perak SADC) Sungai Galah complex here today.

Earlier, a total of 267 students from 30 kindergartens in Kampar were celebrated at the event.

Mohd Azlan said his committee will also collaborate with district leaders including penghulu and village heads to ensure that Padu-related information will reach the grassroots.

“The target group for this Padu registration is at various levels. So, we need to optimise the reach so that no groups are left out, especially the elderly and people in the interior,” he said.

PADU, which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Jan 2, was developed through the internal expertise of the Ministry of Economy, DOSM and the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) with the assistance of various parties at the state level.

For a data-driven governance, the system entails that all Malaysians aged 18 and above register and check their data on the PADU portal, as well as to update and confirm the 39 required bits of personal information. -Bernama