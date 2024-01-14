Kesedar Renok Baru residents claim wild elephants roaming in the area

GUA MUSANG: Residents in Rancangan Kemajuan Tanah (RKT) Kesedar Renok Baru here claim they have been in fear of three wild elephants roaming in the settlement since last Wednesday (Jan 10).

Kartini Mohamed, 45, a resident, said that she was alerted to their presence after catching a strong whiff of muddy odour outside her house that afternoon.

“I peered out the window and saw a herd of wild elephants at the side. I quickly switched off the lights and stayed quiet as I was very frightened after seeing those large elephants,“ she told reporters at RKT Kesedar Renok Baru, here.

Another resident, Halimah Ngoh, 67, claimed that the wild elephants also damaged approximately 15 coconut trees by the side of her house.

“I woke up at dawn and saw a fallen pot and elephant footprints around the house,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) Director, Mohamad Hafid Rohani, cautioned residents who encounter elephants to immediately distance themselves, take cover, and avoid provoking the mammals in any way.

He also advised farmers to work in groups and stay vigilant while outdoors.-Bernama