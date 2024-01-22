King consents to new Sarawak TYT candidate, announcement in a day or two - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the new Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri candidate, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the announcement on the matter is expected to be made within a day or two.

Anwar said that he presented the name of the candidate to Al-Sultan Abdullah last week after it was submitted to him by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Regarding the appointment of the Dewan Negara president, we will discuss and hold a Unity Government Secretariat meeting tonight so that the appointment can be expedited,“ he told reporters after launching the Global Intellectual Discourse 2024 at Universiti Malaya here today.

The media reported on Friday that Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar quit his post as Dewan Negara president and will be the next Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri .

Anwar, however, did not give any confirmation regarding the resignation. - Bernama