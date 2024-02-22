King graces second day of 265th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today attended the second day of the 265th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presided over the meeting.

Also present were Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

Johor was represented by Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim; Perlis by Regent of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail; Pahang by Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Kelantan by Crown Prince Tengku Muhammad Fakhry Petra.

The meeting was also attended by the Governor of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Governor of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Governor of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Governor of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was absent as he was attending the state funeral of his predecessor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who died yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was in attendance.

At the meeting, the Malay rulers and regents were also accompanied by their respective menteri besar and chief ministers. -Bernama