King of Bhutan pays courtesy call on Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema paid a courtesy call on Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at Istana Qashru Munee in Brunei Darussalam today.

In an Instagram post, Istana Negara said Their Majesties also granted an audience to Jordan’s Princess Noor Asem and her husband Amr Fareed Zaidan.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, to attend the royal wedding of Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anisha Rosnah Adam at Istana Nurul Iman today.

Earlier in the morning, Their Majesties attended the ‘Istiadat Bersanding’ at Balai Singgahsana Indera Buana, Istana Nurul Iman.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are also scheduled to attend the royal wedding banquet at Istana Nurul Iman tomorrow before returning home the day after. - Bernama