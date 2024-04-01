King presents awards, medals to 288 individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today accorded the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award to former Cheka assemblyman Lee Ah Wong.

Lee headed the list of 288 recipients of federal awards, medals and honours at an investiture ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the JMN award to 31 other recipients including Commander of the Army’s Eastern Field Command, Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi, Commander of the Royal Malaysian Air Force Joint Force Lieutenant General Datuk Noor Mohamad Akmar Mohd Dom and Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

At the investiture, His Majesty also bestowed the Darjah Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM) on 33 recipients, including Pemanis assemblyman Anuar Abd Manap, Jerai member of Parliament Sabri Azit and Federal Territories Syariah Court syarie chief judge Mohd Asri Tahir.

The King also accorded the Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award to 52 recipients, the Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) award to 108 recipients and the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) medal to 63 recipients. - Bernama