King presents letters of appointment to 23 members of MAIWP

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia presented letters of appointment to 23 members of the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) at Istana Negara here today.

At the ceremony held at the Dewan Seri Maharaja, the presentation started with His Majesty presenting letters of appointment to MAIWP chairman Syed Kamarulzaman Syed Kabeer, followed by his deputy Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff for the term 2024/2026.

Also receiving their letters of appointment were MAIWP members Datuk Awang Alik Jeman, Datuk Anas Ahmad Zaki, Police Commissioner Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, Datuk Prof. Madya Dr Luqman Abdullah, Datuk Seri Kamarulzaman Mat Salleh dan Tan Sri Khairul Adib Abd Rahman.

Others in the list were Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, Datuk Lt. Kol (K) Anwari Suri, Prof Datuk Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin, Datuk Dr Nooh Gadut, Datuk Seri Amrin Awaluddin, Datuk Seri Dr. Yusof Ismail, Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub, Datuk Mohamad S. Ahmad Prof. Madya Datuk Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim, Datuk Dayang Sadiah Abg Bohan, Prof Datin Dr. Rusni Hassan, Prof Dr. Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman, Zuri Zabuddin Budiman, Ahmad Fauwaz Ali and Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail.

Present at the ceremony were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, his deputy Prof Dr Zulkifli Hasan and MAIWP action chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nizam Yahya.

After the presentation, His Majesty and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah Queen of Malaysia, joined students from the MAIWP Institution, asnaf children , MAIWP leaders and representatives of religious agencies to break fast and later joined the congregation to perform the Maghrib prayers.

The King and Queen also presented contributions to the students and asnaf children.