King, Queen grace customary banquet of appreciation

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the Customary Banquet of Appreciation here tonight.

The dining ceremony held in conjunction with the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30 took place at the Ministry of Defence’s Wisma Perwira Angkatan Tentera Malaysia (ATM).

There were 370 guests from all three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces, namely the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Also present at the dinner were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and his wife Datin Seri Rosni Omar, as well as Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman and his wife Puan Seri Ramlah Dawi.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign began on Jan 31, 2019, replacing the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

Upon their arrival, the King and Queen were greeted with the singing of the National Anthem before the procession of the Ensigns of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong entered the hall.

The Chief of Defence Force then requested His Majesty’s consent for the ceremony to begin with a Congratulatory Toast to the King, and the ‘Negaraku’ was sung once again.

His Majesty then addressed the MAF, accompanied by the force’s official song, before the banquet began.

During the feast, Their Majesties were presented with a montage of the Seven Wills of the Malay Rulers, a multimedia presentation, and musical performances by local artists. - Bernama