King, Queen have special place in the hearts of Sabahans - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will be fondly remembered by the people of Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said Sabahans will fondly remember the King and Queen as very down-to-earth as evident during Their Majesties’ historic family Kembara Kenali Borneo tour last September which had endeared them to Sabahans from all walks of life.

“Their Majesties were seen as a compassionate when they reached out to the people in distress in several instances,” Hajiji said in a statement issued here today following his attendance at the State Banquet in conjunction with the completion of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Hajiji said on behalf of the Sabah Government, he also thanked Their Majesties for their services to the nation and wished the royal couple and their familiy well.

Al-Sultan Abdullah completes his five-year reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday (Jan 30). - Bernama