King secures ‘GOLD 1’ number plate

KUALA LUMPUR: The “GOLD 1” vehicle number plate belongs to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who secured it through a winning bid of RM1.5 million, setting a new record for the highest amount ever garnered for a single vehicle registration plate in the country.

According to the post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the bidding proceeds would be channelled to the federal government.

Earlier, His Majesty granted an audience to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook at Istana Negara.

During the audience, Loke presented the “GOLD 1” number plate to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

The bidding for the “GOLD” special registration series for motor vehicles, launched in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee anniversary of Federal Territory Day, was open to the public from Feb 1 to Feb 5.

Loke had previously stated that the bidding process for the number plate series sought to increase national revenue, adding that the Transport Ministry would receive 50% of the earnings. – Bernama