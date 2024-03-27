King to officiate National Landscape Day celebration in May

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia, has consented to officiate the National Landscape Day (HLN) celebration at Taman Tasik Shah Alam on May 25.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) said Sultan Ibrahim personally conveyed his consent to Minister Nga Kor Ming when His Majesty granted the latter an audience at Istana Negara today.

Nga said it would be the first time in history for the King of Malaysia to inaugurate the National Landscape Day.

“It reflects His Majesty’s commitment to sustainable development and environmental conservation,” he said.

According to KPKT, the National Landscape Day will last for 10 days and is expected to draw 50,000 visitors.

It said during the meeting that Nga also presented His Majesty with the ministry’s 2023 report card and the Year of the Dragon calligraphy and painting that he produced with international artist Anton Moner. -Bernama