PETALING JAYA: KK Mart directors and its supplier Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd is expected be charged over the sale of the controversial socks bearing the word “Allah”.

The related parties will be charged at the Shah Alam sessions court tomorrow morning.

The directors will be charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code with intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others, according to Free Malaysia Today, citing police sources.

On March 19 (Tuesday), police seized five pairs of ‘Allah’ socks which were returned by the convenience chain store during an inspection at the factory responsible for packaging and distributing the socks to the chain’s outlet in Bandar Sunway, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

