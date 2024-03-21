BATU PAHAT: The Batu Pahat municipal council (MPBP) has revoked the operating license of Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, the company responsible for the distribution of the controversial socks featuring the word ‘Allah’ being sold at KK Mart.

In a statement yesterday, MPBP stated that action was taken after the company violated the approved terms of its business license for shoe storage and distribution activities in accordance to provisions of Section 13 (2) and Section 49 (2) of the Small Licensing, Business and Industry Licensing (MPBP) Act 2016.

MPBP president, Ezahar Abu Sairin handed the notice to the company’s managing director, Soh Hui San, at Menara MPBP, Jalan Rugayah, here.

According to the New Straits Times, the factory has been in operation for many years with its main business involving packaging and distributing socks imported from China to KK Mart.

However, controversy ensued after the company had distributed the controversial socks to KK Mart, which subsequently made its way to the shelves of the retail chain.

The discovery of the socks for sale went viral, triggering the outrage of Muslim community in the country.

In response to the subsequent public outrage, the factory located at the Sri Gading industrial area had temporarily ceased operations a day after it was raided by the police, who seized five pairs of the socks containing the word.

Yesterday, the factory issued a public apology and admitted that it was a lapse on their part in not screening the imported items prior to distribution.

The company has also exploring potential legal action against the Chinese manufacturer over negligence on the issue.

