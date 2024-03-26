PETALING JAYA: Convenience store chain KK Supermart & Superstore Sdn Bhd has filed a lawsuit against Xin Jian Chang Sdn Bhd, the vendor of the controversial socks over alleged breach of contract and sabotage.

According to New Straits Times, the suit was filed at the Shah Alam High Court on March 25 by naming the company and its director as defendants.

Sole plaintiff KK Mart contended that it would not allow the sale of such items as they would be in breach of the contract and against the law.

“The defendants negligently or recklessly put for sale the socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ without the plaintiff’s knowledge or consent at the plaintiff’s premises in Bandar Sunway, which is against the law.”

KK Mart also wants the court to assess the actual loss for its loss of profits from its average business income of RM1.5 million a week. The company is also claiming RM10.5 million for the damage caused to its brand name and goodwill in the market, along with RM20.3 million caused by the aborted proposed listing (IPO) on the stock exchange.

