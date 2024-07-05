KKB POLLS: 90 pct voter tournout as of 1 pm - EC

HULU SELANGOR: The voter turnout for early voting for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election reached 90 per cent as of 1 pm today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The voting process involves two early voting centres, namely the multipurpose hall of the Royal Malaysian Police College and the 4th Infantry Division of the Royal Signals Regiment, Erskine Camp, which opened simultaneously at 8 am and will close at 5 pm today.

The early voting process for the state by-election involves 625 police personnel and 238 military personnel and their spouses and took place in good weather conditions.

The by-election which sees a four-cornered clash between Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Periktana Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent), is being held following the death of the incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The constituency has 40,226 registered voters and the EC set May 11 (Saturday) as polling day.