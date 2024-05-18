Singapore comedian’s upcoming KL show cancelled over 2018 jokes touching on 3R

PETALING JAYA: Sharul Channa’s upcoming standup comedy gig at the PJ Live Arts, here, today was cancelled following the Communications Ministry’s decision to cancel her work visa.

It is learnt that the decision came after multiple police reports were lodged following the Singaporean’s skit in 2018 where she touch on 3R issues involving race, religion and royalty.

Speaking to New Straits Times, Laugh Labs Entertainment CEO Phoon Chi Ho described the situation as extremely unexpected as the organising company had applied for and received all necessary permits and approvals a week before commencing ticket sales.

Phoon also told the English daily despite trying to appeal but were informed by the authorities that Sharul would not be able to perform at the Just Joking stand-up comedy show this weekend

Despite Sharul’s forced omission, Phoon added that the show will go on tonight and those who bought tickets can opt for a refund.

In response via Instagram, Sharul expressed her disappointed that her work visa was cancelled despite giving her assurance that her show here would not touch on 3R issues.