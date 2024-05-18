Park Jaehong disapppointed KDNFC did not win in front of home fans

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Darul Naim FC (KDNFC) head coach, Park Jaehong expressed some disappointment that his team did not win in front of thousands of fans after Sabah FC defeated them in last night’s Super League game at Sultan Muhammad Stadium IV, here.

According to Jaehong, a large number of fans attended the game in hopes that KDNFC would win the Super League this year.

“A lot of fans visited the stadium, we are disappointed that we only lost by one goal.

“My players performed admirably, therefore I don’t hold them accountable. In a similar vein, I don’t hold it against our import player Muzungu for failing to convert a penalty kick, any player can experience this,” he told the post-match press conference.

In that game, Sabah FC defeated KDNFC 3-2, with goals coming from Romon Mecedo in the 68th minute, Stuart Wilkin in the 64th, and Gabriel Peres in the 25th.

As for KDNFC, Kim Likwan scored their first goal in the 54th minute, and Bae Kyeong Hwan scored the second goal in added time.

For the upcoming game, Jaehong expressed his hope that the football supporters in Kelantan will continue to support his team.

“We need more inspiration, preparation, and mental toughness for the upcoming game. I want to instill confidence in our team; we will try to do more than we did tonight. Every game is a work in progress for us,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee claimed that the team’s near-point-sharing with the KDNFC squad was due to a shortage of players.

“Our players were complacent and did not control the game well, the opposing team made high passes, which should have allowed our (defensive) players to win the passes.

“As a result, we conceded two goals to the home team. My own players put themselves in a difficult situation when they were ahead,” he said.