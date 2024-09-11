Deliver easy to understand information to reach the people

KUCHING: The delivery of information that is easy for the people to understand, especially among rural communities is one of the big challenges facing the government.

Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communication Unit), Datuk Abdullah Saidol said the public needs to get clear information on how the government works, in addition to the role of elected representatives in delivering this information.

“Sometimes we find information disseminated on social media which can be misinterpreted. So, our job is to make sure the people understand what the government is doing, both at federal and state levels,“ he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the Kita MADANI Sarawak Carnival 2024 here, today, he said there are many questions from the people regarding the government’s initiatives that need to be explained as best as possible.

“We need to listen to their views, so that government policies can meet the needs of the community,“ he said.

Abdullah said the organisation of Kita MADANI Carnival 2024 is the precise initiative to bridge the gap between the community and the government, through strengthening understanding and increasing two-way communication.

According to him, this programme aims to introduce and promote the concept of Madani Community which is one of the main goals of the unity government in developing a more advanced and harmonious country.

He said the concept of MADANI is not only about economic progress, but also about building a society that is forward-thinking, civil, and united.

“MADANI means a competitive, civil, polite and peaceful society. It is a society that has the ability to live harmoniously despite its diversity,“ he added.

The Kita MADANI 2024 Carnival programme organised by the Information Department is held at the Penview Convention Centre here involving agencies under the Ministry of Communications in Sarawak and other government departments and agencies.

The two-day programme also featured 24 exhibitions, 17 stalls from the MADANI Community exhibiting and selling handicrafts and local food products.

A Town Hall session of the MADANI Community with Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil with 900 members of the MADANI Community in Sarawak tomorrow will be the highlight of the carnival.