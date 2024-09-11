DPM to propose public holiday for Deepavali in Sarawak

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will propose to the Sarawak state government to declare Deepavali a public holiday.

He said that he was aware the issue was among those often raised by the Hindu community in Sarawak.

“Many have voiced their wish for Deepavali in Sarawak to be recognised as a public holiday.

“I am confident that the Sarawak government is aware of this, and I will personally bring it up again,“ he said during his speech at the Deepavali dinner organised by the Indian Association Kuching (IAK) here this evening.

Earlier, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was reported to have said that the state government would consider the request from the Indian community in the state to declare Deepavali a public holiday.