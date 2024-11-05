KKB Polls: Polling ends, vote-tallying process begins

HULU SELANGOR: The polling process for the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election, which began at 8 am today, concluded at 6 pm when all 18 polling centres were closed.

A total of 17 polling centres were closed at 6 pm except for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina Bukit Fraser, which closed at 2 pm. It catered for only 40 voters.

All ballot boxes from the 74 voting streams were taken to the Dewan Serbaguna and Kompleks Sukan Daerah Hulu Selangor here for tallying.

The official results are expected to be announced as early as 9 pm.

A total of 39,269 voters were eligible to cast their ballots today.

On Tuesday, 97 per cent or 769 police and military personnel and their spouses cast their ballots in early voting.

It was held at two polling centres - Signals Regiment of the 4th Infantry Division, Camp Erskine and Dewan Serbaguna Maktab Polis Diraja Malaysia - which had three polling streams.

Meanwhile, the polling process proceeded smoothly today, with fair weather in the morning and rain in the afternoon, and without untoward incidents.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer.