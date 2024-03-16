KL Immigration Dept clamps down on undocumented workers, falsified RTK 2.0 applications

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department detained 15 undocumented workers hired as cleaners in a raid on a sports school in Bukit Jalil yesterday, stated Kuala Lumpur branch director, Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff.

He said the five men and ten women from Indonesia, aged between 25 and 45, are being held at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot for investigation, under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having valid passes or permits, and Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act, for overstaying.

“Two summonses were issued to the representatives of the sports school,“ he said in a statement today.

On a separate matter, he said the department has thwarted attempts by several employers to falsify documents, by using fictitious registration and company addresses for the Workforce Recalibration Programme 2.0 (RTK 2.0), and employing undocumented immigrants.

Four individuals were arrested during ‘Ops Sapu’ raids conducted at their respective premises, as well as the Home Ministry Complex in Jalan Duta when the company owners appeared following summons issued against them, he added.

“These application attempts sought to obtain approval for hundreds of foreign workers under the RTK 2.0,“ he explained.

The cases are being investigated under Section 56(1)(k) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which pertains to attempting to procure a pass by making false statements.