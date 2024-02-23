KL Immigration Dept nabs two locals for forging RTK 2.0 application documents

KUALA LUMPUR: Two locals were arrested for allegedly forging documents for the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 in the plantation sector at a premise in Desa Petaling on Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Wan Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said that the suspects, a woman believed to be the company's director, and a man believed to be the company manager, were detained at 11 am while they were at the premises.

He added that Immigration officers detected the attempt to forge documents during document checks carried out by the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department's Foreign Workers Division.

“The application for a foreign agricultural labour quota was thwarted by the proactive initiative of the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department officers who verified the authenticity of the land grants and other documents attached to the application.

“The suspects have been arrested for investigation under Section 56 (1)(k) and 56(1A)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohammed Saupee urged all employers who have registered foreigners for the RTK 2.0 programme to report to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department's RTK 2.0 office immediately to complete the verification process so that the issuance of temporary work permits could proceed to avoid any inconvenience.

“The Immigration Department will not compromise on enforcing the law to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country,“ he said. -Bernama