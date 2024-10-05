KL Sentral station redevelopment project to commence year-end - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the redevelopment of the Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station (KL Sentral) will begin later this year.

He said the Ministry of Transport will work together with Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) on the said project.

“The station will undergo enhancements to make it more modern, efficient, and seamlessly connected to the surrounding areas.

“These enhancements will involve upgrades, redesigns, repurposing, and rebuilding efforts aimed at achieving a higher level of sophistication and modernity,” Loke told reporters after launching the opening of Menara Sentral RAC here today.

The minister also said that the redevelopment project had received Cabinet approval in principle last August to overhaul the KL Sentral Station through the Public Private Partnership initiative.

Project developer MRCB will undertake the redevelopment with a budget exceeding RM1.0 billion and this redevelopment will incur no cost to the government.

“Discussions with the Public Private Partnership Unit (Ukas), which comes under the Prime Minister’s Department, are underway,” he said.

Loke also outlined his plan for the KL Sentral area, detailing a comprehensive initiative to link all buildings, to improve public mobility and access.

“This interconnected network would enable smooth transitions between different points within the area, ultimately making navigation more convenient and effortless for the public,” he said.